Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Receives $49.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.57.

VCTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Victory Capital Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $49.64 on Friday. Victory Capital has a 12-month low of $28.66 and a 12-month high of $54.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.16 and its 200 day moving average is $40.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Victory Capital had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $215.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.14 million. Research analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victory Capital

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $995,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,701,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Victory Capital by 237.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Victory Capital by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Victory Capital by 2,335.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 158,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 152,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

