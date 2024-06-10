Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Shares Sold by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,103 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Vimeo worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Circumference Group LLC acquired a new position in Vimeo during the fourth quarter worth about $2,267,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vimeo in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Vimeo by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 116,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 50,269 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Vimeo by 394.0% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 154,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 122,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Vimeo by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 277,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 104,167 shares in the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VMEO opened at $3.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.30 million, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 2.04. Vimeo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $5.77.

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Vimeo had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $104.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.40 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.50 price target (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Vimeo in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

