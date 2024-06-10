Vinva Investment Management Ltd Cuts Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lowered its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 55.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,463 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 9,285 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 7,426 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 650,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,829,000 after buying an additional 106,902 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,090,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,124,000 after acquiring an additional 12,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.75.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $117.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.66. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.08 and a 1-year high of $135.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 4.59.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In other news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $178,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,295.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.