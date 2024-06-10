Vinva Investment Management Ltd Cuts Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lowered its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 55.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,463 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 9,285 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 7,426 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 650,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,829,000 after buying an additional 106,902 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,090,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,124,000 after acquiring an additional 12,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.75.
Toll Brothers Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $117.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.66. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.08 and a 1-year high of $135.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 4.59.
Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.
Toll Brothers Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.28%.
Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers
In other news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $178,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,295.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.
Toll Brothers Profile
Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.
