Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Issues Earnings Results

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.26, Zacks reports. Virco Mfg. had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The company had revenue of $46.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.70 million.

Virco Mfg. stock opened at $13.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Virco Mfg. has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $13.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.75. The firm has a market cap of $215.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Virco Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Virco Mfg. in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Virco Mfg. from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States and Canada. The company offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

