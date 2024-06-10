Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.26, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $46.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.70 million. Virco Mfg. had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 28.61%.

VIRC opened at $13.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.31. Virco Mfg. has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $13.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Virco Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VIRC. TheStreet raised shares of Virco Mfg. from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Virco Mfg. in a report on Friday.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States and Canada. The company offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

