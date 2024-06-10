Waddell & Associates LLC Acquires 103,084 Shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND)

Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND – Free Report) by 126.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,084 shares during the quarter. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Waddell & Associates LLC owned approximately 5.07% of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF worth $8,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essential Planning LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 22,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 9,762 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 388,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,971,000 after buying an additional 26,334 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $11,502,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 627,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,034,000 after buying an additional 33,747 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DBND opened at $45.14 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.48. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $46.48.

The DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (DBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, fixed income fund comprised of securities from corporate and government issuers, with various credit ratings, and a dollar-weighted average effective portfolio duration of two to eight years.

