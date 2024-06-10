Waddell & Associates LLC Cuts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Waddell & Associates LLC reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,363 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,476 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD opened at $325.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $339.56 and its 200-day moving average is $350.21. The stock has a market cap of $323.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC cut their price objective on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.46.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

