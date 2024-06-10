Waddell & Associates LLC Decreases Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Waddell & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.10.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $72.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.17. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $82.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

