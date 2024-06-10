Waddell & Associates LLC Has $627,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Waddell & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,284 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $720.00 to $585.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $632.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $643.15 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $664.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $612.46 and its 200-day moving average is $563.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,091.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,994 shares of company stock worth $42,036,266. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

