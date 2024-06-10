Waddell & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Waddell & Associates LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 9.4% of Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Waddell & Associates LLC owned 0.34% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $69,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 141.3% during the fourth quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 2,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 14,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,302,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $530.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $538.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $519.97. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $424.22 and a 1 year high of $558.34.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.