Waddell & Associates LLC Purchases 335,528 Shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 1,734.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 354,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,528 shares during the quarter. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares accounts for approximately 4.0% of Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Waddell & Associates LLC owned approximately 2.71% of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $30,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ratio Wealth Group grew its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Ratio Wealth Group now owns 130,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,019,000 after acquiring an additional 15,633 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $4,685,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $584,000.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQE opened at $87.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 1 year low of $70.18 and a 1 year high of $89.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.64 and its 200-day moving average is $85.70.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Announces Dividend

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $0.1907 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th.

(Free Report)

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.