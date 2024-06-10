Waddell & Associates LLC Sells 2,730 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Waddell & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,355 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 54,708 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Intel by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Intel by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 98,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,764,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in Intel by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $30.74 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $29.73 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.81. The company has a market capitalization of $130.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on INTC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

