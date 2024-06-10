Waddell & Associates LLC Sells 6,354 Shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Waddell & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 975,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,354 shares during the period. Schwab 1000 Index ETF makes up approximately 6.0% of Waddell & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Waddell & Associates LLC owned about 1.45% of Schwab 1000 Index ETF worth $44,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHK stock opened at $51.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.19. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 1 year low of $39.41 and a 1 year high of $51.63.

About Schwab 1000 Index ETF

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

