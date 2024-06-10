Waddell & Associates LLC Sells 9,681 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Waddell & Associates LLC cut its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,681 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in First Horizon by 3.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 363,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 57.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 7.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,458,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,118,000 after buying an additional 237,513 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 32.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 41,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 9,948 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 69.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 119,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 48,873 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $15.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.25 and its 200 day moving average is $14.48. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $16.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.51 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.62.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

