Waddell & Associates LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Waddell & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.3% of Waddell & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $490.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $475.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $458.25. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $375.95 and a 52-week high of $493.53. The company has a market capitalization of $444.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Invesco QQQ and Nasdaq-100 Analysis: Key Market Trends
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- HealthEquity Stock: Leading Health Savings Account Investment
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Why Taiwan Semiconductor’s Stock Prices Hit Record Highs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.