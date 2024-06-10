Waddell & Associates LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Waddell & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.3% of Waddell & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $490.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $475.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $458.25. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $375.95 and a 52-week high of $493.53. The company has a market capitalization of $444.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.