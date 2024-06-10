Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.57.

WBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

In related news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $116,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 166,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,859.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $54,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Manmohan Mahajan bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $116,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,859.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth approximately $368,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 129,191 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 45,833 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 26,606 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 823,255 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $18,309,000 after acquiring an additional 8,356 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth $376,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $15.84 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.79. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.78. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $32.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $37.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.29%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

