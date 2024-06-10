Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Walmart from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.18.

NYSE:WMT opened at $65.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $530.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.75 and its 200 day moving average is $57.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $67.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 3,540,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $228,523,137.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 648,504,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,860,933,910.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $21,020,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 652,044,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,729,056,822.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 3,540,250 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $228,523,137.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 648,504,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,860,933,910.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,906,725 shares of company stock valued at $642,307,702 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Walmart by 187.4% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 2,223,239 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $133,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,626 shares in the last quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 203.9% in the first quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Walmart by 192.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,651,446 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $161,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,279 shares in the last quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 38,777 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 21,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 283.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 748,899 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $45,061,000 after buying an additional 553,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

