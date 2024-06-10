Waterloo Capital L.P. Acquires New Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 7,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,787,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $95,049,000. North Reef Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $66,804,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,238,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $690,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,248 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 9,218.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,205,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on TFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

Truist Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:TFC opened at $36.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $40.51.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -157.58%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.