Waterloo Capital L.P. Buys New Position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 18.7% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 35,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 5,566 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 58.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 129,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 47,790 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the third quarter worth $376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL opened at $19.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $18.41 and a 1 year high of $21.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $94.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.66 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.18%.

OCSL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oaktree Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

