Waterloo Capital L.P. Buys Shares of 3,085 BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Get BioNTech alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BNTX. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the third quarter worth $445,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 17.8% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 13.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 241,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,245,000 after purchasing an additional 28,230 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “inline” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BioNTech from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.70.

BioNTech Trading Down 1.4 %

BioNTech stock opened at $100.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.68 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.27 and a 200-day moving average of $95.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.38 and a quick ratio of 11.16. BioNTech SE has a one year low of $85.21 and a one year high of $125.83.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $203.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.96 million. BioNTech had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 0.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech Profile

(Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.