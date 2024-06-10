Waterloo Capital L.P. Invests $286,000 in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 795,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,073,000 after acquiring an additional 29,171 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 242.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,161,000 after buying an additional 338,466 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 394,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,962,000 after buying an additional 12,791 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 145,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Group INC SD increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 125,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $235.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $183.29 and a 1 year high of $244.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $238.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.50.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

