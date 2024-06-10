Waterloo Capital L.P. Invests $308,000 in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,013 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Comcast by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 107,773,317 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,725,926,000 after buying an additional 15,625,543 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $2,542,988,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,019,891 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,040,522,000 after purchasing an additional 141,874 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,688,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $687,947,000 after buying an additional 570,050 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,692,327 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $644,258,000 after buying an additional 329,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $38.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.82. The company has a market capitalization of $152.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Macquarie cut their target price on Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMCSA

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.