Waterloo Capital L.P. Invests $310,000 in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Timken during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Timken in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Timken in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Timken by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 145.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Timken

In related news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 29,006 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $2,590,235.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,590,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 10,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $897,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,473,360.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 29,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $2,590,235.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,590,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,006 shares of company stock valued at $5,269,636 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $97.00) on shares of Timken in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Timken from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.91.

Timken Price Performance

NYSE TKR opened at $83.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.05. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $65.71 and a 52-week high of $95.08.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Timken had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. Timken’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

Timken Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Featured Stories

