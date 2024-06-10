Waterloo Capital L.P. Invests $334,000 in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 189.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

NASDAQ:FTSL opened at $46.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.14 and a 200-day moving average of $46.09. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $46.99.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

