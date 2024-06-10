Waterloo Capital L.P. Makes New Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,196 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $190.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.59 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.77. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $159.70 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.33.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

