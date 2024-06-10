Waterloo Capital L.P. Takes $246,000 Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. United Community Bank bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, City State Bank grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $111.29 on Monday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.77 and a 12 month high of $154.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.43. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DLTR shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.70.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

