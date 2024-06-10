Waterloo Capital L.P. Takes $396,000 Position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. owned about 0.16% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,798,000. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $6,110,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,482,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $378,000.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of PSP stock opened at $64.38 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.81. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a one year low of $47.01 and a one year high of $67.26. The company has a market capitalization of $240.78 million, a P/E ratio of 68.12 and a beta of 1.09.

About Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.