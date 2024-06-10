Waterloo Capital L.P. Takes Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DE opened at $368.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $393.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $386.18. The stock has a market cap of $101.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $353.15 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.65 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

DE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.36.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

