Wedbush Comments on Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report issued on Thursday, June 6th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $2.81 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.79. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $14.25 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s FY2025 earnings at $14.38 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.00 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LULU. HSBC raised Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.74.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $317.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $293.03 and a 1-year high of $516.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $340.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $422.77.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,847,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,847,103,000 after purchasing an additional 154,985 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 29.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,934,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $746,034,000 after acquiring an additional 437,069 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 20.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,865,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $719,198,000 after acquiring an additional 310,347 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,547,793 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $791,371,000 after acquiring an additional 14,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 11.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,373,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $529,756,000 after acquiring an additional 137,454 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

