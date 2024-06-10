Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Buys Shares of 11,905 The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 663,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Clorox by 8.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Clorox by 379.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,238 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Clorox by 30.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 231,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,397,000 after acquiring an additional 54,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Clorox by 15.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX opened at $132.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 68.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.39. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $114.68 and a 12-month high of $169.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus raised shares of Clorox to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.43.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

