Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Invests $1.80 Million in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 968.4% in the fourth quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GE opened at $161.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.24 billion, a PE ratio of 53.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. General Electric has a 1-year low of $82.11 and a 1-year high of $170.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.00.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

