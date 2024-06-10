Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 26 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $428.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $134.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $426.23 and its 200-day moving average is $429.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $340.49 and a 1-year high of $461.16.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.89.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

