Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 26,118 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 90.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,118 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,896,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,863,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $545,809,000 after acquiring an additional 852,186 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,838,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,452,000 after acquiring an additional 543,344 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at about $57,972,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,086,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $619,037,000 after purchasing an additional 484,151 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $113.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $147.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.06.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.75.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

