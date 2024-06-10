WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Stock Performance
Shares of WYY opened at $2.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.54. WidePoint has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $3.49.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.70%. The business had revenue of $34.21 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WidePoint
WidePoint Company Profile
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploys identity management solutions that provides secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
Featured Stories
