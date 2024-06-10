WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Stock Performance

Shares of WYY opened at $2.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.54. WidePoint has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $3.49.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.70%. The business had revenue of $34.21 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WidePoint

WidePoint Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WidePoint stock. Platform Technology Partners increased its stake in shares of WidePoint Co. ( NYSEAMERICAN:WYY Free Report ) by 74.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners owned about 0.53% of WidePoint worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploys identity management solutions that provides secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

Featured Stories

