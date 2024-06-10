W&T Offshore, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share (NYSE:WTI)

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for W&T Offshore in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst D. Bhowal now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for W&T Offshore’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for W&T Offshore’s Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of W&T Offshore from $7.50 to $7.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Shares of W&T Offshore stock opened at $2.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.78. W&T Offshore has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $4.51. The stock has a market cap of $309.87 million, a PE ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.44.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). W&T Offshore had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a negative return on equity of 100.74%. The company had revenue of $140.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.96 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. W&T Offshore’s dividend payout ratio is currently -26.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in W&T Offshore by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in W&T Offshore by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in W&T Offshore by 907.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in W&T Offshore by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 8,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in W&T Offshore by 131.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 8,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

