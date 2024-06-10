Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.17.

A number of research analysts have commented on WH shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

In related news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 4,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total value of $276,393.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,522.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $252,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 4,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total value of $276,393.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,522.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 210,133 shares of company stock worth $15,383,027 in the last three months. 2.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,311,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,875,000 after acquiring an additional 581,909 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,192,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,992,000 after purchasing an additional 23,549 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,545,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,881,000 after purchasing an additional 543,488 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,227,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,646,000 after purchasing an additional 430,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,492,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,317,000 after buying an additional 64,925 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WH stock opened at $71.14 on Monday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $65.54 and a 1-year high of $81.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $305.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.24 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

