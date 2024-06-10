Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam lessened its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,555 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,650,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,914,257,000 after acquiring an additional 678,659 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Yum! Brands by 3.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,278,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $409,596,000 after purchasing an additional 124,080 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $331,831,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 121.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,819,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $227,367,000 after buying an additional 999,443 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,592,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $208,045,000 after buying an additional 570,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum! Brands news, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $848,151.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,936,793.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $979,382.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,817,351.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $848,151.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,889 shares in the company, valued at $4,936,793.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,620,263. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.80.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $139.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.36 and its 200-day moving average is $134.21. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.53 and a 1 year high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.52%.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

