Zacks Research Weighs in on Surmodics, Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Surmodics in a research note issued on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Surmodics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Surmodics’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $31.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.79 million. Surmodics had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 13.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS.

SRDX has been the topic of several other reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

SRDX opened at $41.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.21 million, a P/E ratio of 44.16 and a beta of 1.18. Surmodics has a 12 month low of $19.62 and a 12 month high of $42.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRDX. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Surmodics by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 354,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,377,000 after purchasing an additional 56,012 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Surmodics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,270,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 23,379 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,153,000 after acquiring an additional 19,635 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Surmodics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $504,000. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

