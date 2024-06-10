Zacks Small Cap Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for SaverOne 2014 Ltd. (NASDAQ:SVRE)

Get SaverOne 2014 alerts:

SaverOne 2014 Ltd. (NASDAQ:SVRE – Free Report) – Zacks Small Cap lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for SaverOne 2014 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Small Cap analyst B. Lantier now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.53). The consensus estimate for SaverOne 2014’s current full-year earnings is ($0.50) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for SaverOne 2014’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

SaverOne 2014 Trading Down 10.3 %

Shares of SVRE opened at $0.52 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. SaverOne 2014 has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SaverOne 2014

SaverOne 2014 Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SaverOne 2014 stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SaverOne 2014 Ltd. ( NASDAQ:SVRE Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,575,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,319,000. SaverOne 2014 accounts for about 1.3% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned about 535.94% of SaverOne 2014 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

SaverOne 2014 Ltd, a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of transportation and safety solutions to save lives by preventing car accidents. The company is developing SaverOne Driver Distraction Prevention Solution system, an advanced driver safety solution that can identify and monitor mobile phones located in the driver's vicinity and selectively block use of life-threatening applications; and solutions for detection of vulnerable road users.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SaverOne 2014 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SaverOne 2014 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.