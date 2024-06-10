Zilliqa Price Tops $0.0212 on Top Exchanges (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for about $0.0212 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $392.14 million and approximately $16.25 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa launched on September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 19,243,129,969 coins and its circulating supply is 18,488,630,290 coins. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official message board is blog.zilliqa.com.

Zilliqa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that uses sharding and pBFT consensus to ensure security. It has Scilla, a safety-focused language for its smart contracts that can identify and eliminate security vulnerabilities. The platform was created by a team from the National University of Singapore. It aims to transform digital infrastructure across industries and communities by providing a fast, secure and cost-effective blockchain platform, suitable for developing decentralized applications in finance, gaming, and digital advertising.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

