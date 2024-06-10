Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Sold by Dorsal Capital Management LP

Dorsal Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,050,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the period. Zillow Group makes up about 5.4% of Dorsal Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Dorsal Capital Management LP’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $176,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1,724.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on Z. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zillow Group news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 8,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $334,346.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 123,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,807,953.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 8,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $334,346.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 123,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,807,953.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $116,608.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,698,972.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,579 over the last 90 days. 23.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zillow Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Z opened at $42.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.78 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.61. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $61.13.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.30 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

About Zillow Group



Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

