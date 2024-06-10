Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 219.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,420 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,201 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4,613.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $231,005.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,238 shares of the company's stock, valued at $970,911.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $65,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,866.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,296 shares of company stock valued at $319,192 over the last 90 days. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $41.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.37 and a 200 day moving average of $41.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $46.15.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ZION. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

