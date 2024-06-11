112,071 Shares in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Purchased by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 112,071 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned about 0.27% of Everbridge as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 6,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Everbridge by 32.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Everbridge news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $116,504.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,329.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
Everbridge Stock Performance
Everbridge stock opened at $34.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $36.31.
Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.21). Everbridge had a positive return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $111.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.90 million. Analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Everbridge Profile
Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.
