119,738 Shares in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Bought by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 119,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Schneider National as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Stock Performance

Schneider National stock opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.95 and its 200 day moving average is $23.22. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $31.74.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 2.95%. Schneider National’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SNDR shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

