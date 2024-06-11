16,673 Shares in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Purchased by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,428,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 36 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 92.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,341,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $872.81.

Equinix Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $762.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $758.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $804.84. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $677.80 and a 12 month high of $914.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $72.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.68.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 170.91%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

