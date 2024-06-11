243,395 Shares in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Purchased by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 243,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.25% of Warby Parker at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRBY. Scopia Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 781.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 1,590,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,243 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth about $12,034,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth about $9,542,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,430,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,669,000 after acquiring an additional 378,781 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 722,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,183,000 after acquiring an additional 256,618 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 15,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $267,681.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,618.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WRBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Warby Parker Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WRBY opened at $16.87 on Tuesday. Warby Parker Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $17.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.89 and a beta of 1.85.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $200.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.25 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

