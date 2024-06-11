295,008 Shares in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Purchased by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 295,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,717,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned 0.15% of Hillman Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hillman Solutions news, COO Jon Michael Adinolfi sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $1,079,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 659,889 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,511.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hillman Solutions news, COO Jon Michael Adinolfi sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $1,079,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 659,889 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,511.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Aaron Jagdfeld sold 49,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $447,000.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 197,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,160.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on HLMN

Hillman Solutions Price Performance

HLMN opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. Hillman Solutions Corp has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average of $9.24.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $350.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.47 million. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. Hillman Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hillman Solutions

(Free Report)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.