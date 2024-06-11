40,000 Shares in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Purchased by Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 40,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000.

Get JD.com alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in JD.com by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in JD.com by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in JD.com by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of JD.com by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Trading Up 0.9 %

JD opened at $29.59 on Tuesday. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $41.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.66 and a 200-day moving average of $26.87. The stock has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The information services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. JD.com had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $36.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.75 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JD shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on JD

JD.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.