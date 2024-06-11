602,041 Shares in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Bought by Balyasny Asset Management L.P.

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 602,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $61,246,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 2.15% of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 41,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 143.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,673,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,171 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,743,000. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 187.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,850,000.

BATS ITB opened at $103.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $46.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.72.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

