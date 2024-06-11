76,729 Shares in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Bought by Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 76,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 131.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 15.1% during the third quarter. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD now owns 14,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.46 and a twelve month high of $27.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average of $15.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.13 and a beta of 2.30.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $63.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 713.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

